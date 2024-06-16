'Kaike Liye Heroine Bani': Netizens Support Sara Ali Khan As Video Of Pap Passing Distasteful Comment On Her Goes Viral

Amid the ongoing debate around the relationship between celebs and paparazzi, an old video of actress Sara Ali Khan has gone viral on the internet in which a photographer can be heard passing a distasteful comment when she asked them to not capture her. Netizens rallied by Sara's side as the video surfaced and called for strict action against the pap.

The video seems to be from March and in it, Sara can be seen stepping out of her car for her usual gym session. However, as soon as she saw the paparazzi, she asked them to not click her and looked uncomfortable to even get out of her car.

As she requested the paps to turn off their cameras, a photographer can be heard saying, "Nahi kare? Kaike liye bani phir heroine!" The comment did not go down well with netizens who stated that actresses were not bound to get clicked all the time.

"Just because someone is a celebrity doesn’t mean they have to oblige to the demands of creeps. We all have seen way too many instances of disrespect," a user commented, while another wrote, "You shouldn't go around shoving camera in people's faces. Just because they are celebrities, doesn't mean they deserve it."

However, a section of internet also claimed that Sara's PR team must have called the paps and it was wrong for the actress to behave that way with them.

Of late, several actresses have called out paps for their behaviour with celebs and even clicking actresses from wrong angles. A few days ago, Janhvi Kapoor had stated how paps would follow her car to her gym despite not being called and she would get uncomfortable as she did not want them to click her in 'tight gym clothes'. She added that when she sternly asked the paps to not visit her gym unless asked to, they stopped following her.

Ayesha Khan had slammed paparazzi for clicking actresses from inappropriate angles to grab eyeballs. Mona Singh too recently stated how she has become more conscious of how the photographers will click and portray her on social media.