Neha Sharma On Paps Clicking Actresses From 'Inappropriate' Angles: 'It Gets Distasteful, You Lose Freedom To Dress'

Actress Neha Sharma, who is often spotted outside her gym as well as at other locations in Mumbai, recently spoke against the invasion of actress' privacy by paparazzi. In one of her interviews, Neha said female celebrities feel uncomfortable when photographers record them from 'inappropriate' angles.

In an interview with India Today, Neha said it is important for actors to be seen in today's time. However, she also said that actresses have to be careful when they step out because of the camera angles used by paps.

Neha said, "There are things you have to do to stay relevant. Dikhna zaroori hai aaj ke time pe. As for the angles, it does get distasteful. As a woman, you also lose your freedom to dress the way you want to. When you are in the public eye, you do have to be careful as sometimes things go out of line."

The actress did not slam the photographers as she believes they are just doing their jobs and that their livelihood depends on this. Neha added, "There's another side when you talk to them (paps). Their livelihood depends on this as they are paid for doing it. They are running their family by taking these videos. They also have a hard time standing in the sun the whole day waiting for one photo. There are always two ways to look at things."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neha is currently seen as a lawyer in Illegal 3. The show, which started streaming on an OTT platform from May 29, also stars Akshay Oberoi in the lead role.

The plot of Illegal 3 centres around a female lawyer hired by a private firm who gets cases that are different from what she was originally hired for. The story becomes intriguing when she uncovers hidden truths and dark secrets related to the cases she works on.