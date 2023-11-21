Neha Sharma's Exotic Birthday Celebration In Dubai With Her 'Hot Date'

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 21, 2023

Bollywood actress Neha Sharma rung in her 36th birthday in style in Dubai

The actress turned 36 on Tuesday and she made sure to make her day memorable

Neha took to her Instagram handle to share a slew of photos from her exotic birthday

She posed in a sultry black strappy dress with a thigh-high slit

The actress is currently holidaying in Dubai with her sister Aisha Sharma, whom she called her 'hot date' in the caption

On her birthday, the sisters twinned in black as they cut Neha's cake

They also enjoyed a dinner date in Dubai where they cut a massive floral cake

"Mera happy Budday hai," Neha captioned her photos

