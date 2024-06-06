 'Will They Zoom Into Man's Crotch?': Mona Singh SLAMS Paps For Clicking Actresses Inappropriately, Calls It 'Not Cool'
Earlier, Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Palak Tiwari and others had criticised the paparazzi

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, June 06, 2024, 09:21 AM IST
Actress Mona Singh has become the latest celeb to raise voice against the growing paparazzi menace and their act of clicking actresses from inappropriate angles. Calling it a 'gendered thing', she said that women must raise voice against such practices as they are extremely disturbing.

Mona told News18 that she keeps seeing photos and videos of herself as well as other actresses attending events, and it seems like the paps wait for a mishap or a malfunction to make the visuals sensational and crunch numbers.

"I think every woman actor should stand up and raise their voice against it. It’s really not cool what they do. It’s almost like they wait for some faux pas to happen," she said.

She also questioned why the shutterbugs never do that with male actors. "They keep focusing on women’s bodies inappropriately. Will they do this to a man by zooming into their crotch when they’re walking?" she asked.

Mona is often seen keeping it lowkey when it comes to the paparazzi culture, and she is mostly spotted during film events, screenings and promotions of her own projects. She will be next seen in the horror-comedy, Munjya, co-starring Sharvari Wagh.

Mona is not the first actress to have called out the paparazzi for their inappropriate behaviour. Janhvi Kapoor was earlier seen asking the paps to not click her from "wrong angles" and she also stated how the photographers would record her in tight gym clothes despite asking them not to.

Mrunal Thakur was seen shutting down the paparazzi when she was asked to give a "back shot" at an award show. Palak Tiwari, Nyrra Banerjee, and others have also been seen criticising the paps for these practices.

