Janhvi Kapoor Says Paps Clicked Her In 'Tight Gym Clothes' Despite Not Being Called: 'Nahi Chahti Wo Mujhe Dekhe'

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has time and again expressed her concern over how she gets clicked by the paparazzi. And now, in a recent interview, she shared that she has asked paps to not click her outside her gym as she does not want people to see her in tight clothes and comment about it later.

Janhvi admitted that while she does call the paparazzi during the promotions of her films, she never called them to her gym, but they would chase her car and reach the spot.

"Main nahi chahti hoon wo log mujhe gym ke tight kapdo mein dekhe. Aur jab wo photos aate the bahar to bolte the ki jaan boojh kar ye tight kapde pehen kar dikhna chah rahi hai," she stated.

She went on to say, "So the best thing is do not click me. I never asked them to come outside my gym."

The Dhadak actress also added that she once politely asked the shutterbugs to not be stationed outside her gym to click her, and since then, they have never showed up at the spot.

Of late, Janhvi was seen schooling and requesting the paparazzi multiple times with regards to how they clicked her photos. In one incident, she was seen getting uncomfortable and asking the paps to not click her from behind as she stepped out wearing a short skirt and top.

A few days ago, she also schooled the photographers for clicking pictures from 'wrong angles'. "Galat angles mat lijiye," an irked Janhvi told the paps.

On the work front, Janhvi currently has her hands full with the promotions of her upcoming film, Mr & Mrs Mahi, which reunites her with her Roohi co-star Rajkummar Rao. The film is slated to hit the silver screens on May 31.

She also has Devara with Jr NTR, Sudhanshu Saria's Ulajh, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan, and an untitled film with Ram Charan in her kitty.