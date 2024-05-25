Video: Janhvi Kapoor Says Debate Between Gandhi & Ambedkar Would Be Interesting, Surprises Netizens With Her Views On Casteism

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of her sports drama Mr & Mrs Mahi, has impressed the audience with her views on casteism and the ideologies of Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar. The actress has surprised everyone with her take as she is not someone who is known for her strong opinions on social or political issues.

In one of her recent interviews, Janhvi said she has a keen interest in Indian history. When the interviewer asked him which period of history she'd like to time-travel back to, the actress told Lallantop that she would want to see Gandhi and Ambedkar debate over their views on casteism.

Before this, the actress also requested the interviewer to not question her on the same further since her views may not go down well with the audience.

Janhvi further said, "Ambedkar was still very clear and stern from the start what his stand was. But I think Gandhi's view kept evolving as he got more and more exposed to (casteism). Ye jo jativaad ka samasya hai humare samaj mein, ek third person se jaankari lena aur usey jeena, usmei bahut farak hai, bahut antar hai."

Soon after Janhvi's video surfaced, it left her fans and followers surprised as this is for the first time that the actress has shared her views on history and on a social subject like casteism.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, "Damm, never expected her to be so intrigued by social structure of the country. Damm still can't believe wat I just heard , good good."

"Surprised. And she put it across in a very mature way. Kudos," wrote another user.

Lauding her Hindi, a user commented, "Was her Hindi always this good? I’m actually pretty surprised by that - this sub made it seem like she can’t speak in Hindi and I’ve never really seen her interviews."

Check out some other reactions here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi is busy with the promotions of Mr & Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. In the film, she will be seen essaying the role of Mahima, who dreams about becoming a cricketer.

The film is directed by Sharan Sharma, who also directed Janhvi's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is slated to hit the big screens on May 31. It marks her second film with Rajkummar. They earlier shared screen space in the horror-comedy film Roohi.