Janhvi Kapoor Reveals How She Made A Guy Jump Out Of Her Window: 'Dad Saw It On CCTV Camera'

Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming sports drama film Mr and Mrs Mahi with RajKummar Rao, recently shared some interesting stories from the past and revealed how she once asked a guy to sneak out of her room.

In an interview with Mashable India, Janhvi revealed that she asked him to jump out of the first floor and was later caught by her father, producer Boney Kapoor, as he saw him sneaking out on CCTV. She also said that he put bars on her window after that incident.

Janhvi revealed that it was the first house bought by her late mother, actress Sridevi, in Mumbai.

She shared, “I snuck someone in once and I didn’t want to let them out the front door so I asked them to jump. My car was there. It was a tall car, it was a Lexus. So I just said that jump onto the car and just roll over. He did. And dad saw it on the CCTV camera anyway. And he was like ‘what are you doing?’ That’s when he put this grill outside my room so no one could jump in and out.”

Janhvi's upcoming film Mr & Mrs Mahi showcases the story of Mahendra, a failed cricketer, and Mahima, a doctor, who are brought together by the virtue of an arranged marriage. It is directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions. The film is slated to hit the screens on May 31.

On the work front, Janhvi will also be seen in Devara: Chapter 1 with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. She will be seen playing the role of Thangam in the film.