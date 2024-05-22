 ‘Does She Not Give A F***?’: Janhvi Kapoor Recalls Getting Trolled For Clapping On Reality Show During Sridevi Tribute
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment‘Does She Not Give A F***?’: Janhvi Kapoor Recalls Getting Trolled For Clapping On Reality Show During Sridevi Tribute

‘Does She Not Give A F***?’: Janhvi Kapoor Recalls Getting Trolled For Clapping On Reality Show During Sridevi Tribute

Janhvi Kapoor recalls getting trolled for clapping after seeing an emotional video of her late mother

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Wednesday, May 22, 2024, 08:36 PM IST
article-image
Jhanvi Kapoor and Sridevi |

Actress Janhvi Kapoor had a strong bond with her mother Sridevi. She was devastated when Sridevi suddenly passed away a few months before the premiere of her debut film Dhadak. 

In a recent interview with Mashable India, Janhvi recalled the time when she was promoting the film amid the massive loss in her life.

The actress shared she had a panic attack on the set of a dance reality show where they played an emotional video in her mother’s honuor.

Janhvi Kapoor On Her Panic Attack  

“I went on a dance show and it was right after the incident. I was promoting Dhadak and everything was very fresh. My team was taking care that I didn’t get reminded of my mother, but this show didn’t tell us that they were going to give a tribute to mom. So they played an audio-visual of all my mother’s songs with an emotional voice over, and these kids started dancing to pay homage.”

She added, “It was beautiful, but I wasn’t ready. I couldn’t breathe anymore. I started howling and crying. I ran off the stage and went to my van. Had a proper panic attack. They obviously cut all that out and instead put up another clip of me clapping and smiling, and people were like, ‘Does she really not give a f***?’ But what happened was very different.”

Read Also
Jhanvi Kukreja case: Murder charges framed against accused Shree Jogdhankar, Diya Padalkar
article-image

At the age of 54, Sridevi passed away in Dubai in February 2019. In July, Janhvi's first feature film, Dhadak, hit theaters.

In the same interview, talking about her mother’s death, she said, “Other people’s judgment was weird. When I wouldn’t talk [about her] in interviews, they said I was snooty. When I was trying to be happy, they said she wasn’t affected. It was very confusing.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Does She Not Give A F***?’: Janhvi Kapoor Recalls Getting Trolled For Clapping On Reality Show...

‘Does She Not Give A F***?’: Janhvi Kapoor Recalls Getting Trolled For Clapping On Reality Show...

6 Web Shows That Capture The Valour Of Indian Armed Forces To The Perfection

6 Web Shows That Capture The Valour Of Indian Armed Forces To The Perfection

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Shares Interesting Updates On Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's Love And War

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Shares Interesting Updates On Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's Love And War

'There Was Misunderstanding...': Manoj Bajpayee On Why Anurag Kashyap Didn't Work With Him For Years

'There Was Misunderstanding...': Manoj Bajpayee On Why Anurag Kashyap Didn't Work With Him For Years

Shah Rukh Khan Admitted To Hospital Due To Dehydration Post KKR vs SRH Match In Ahmedabad

Shah Rukh Khan Admitted To Hospital Due To Dehydration Post KKR vs SRH Match In Ahmedabad