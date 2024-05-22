‘Does She Not Give A F***?’: Janhvi Kapoor Recalls Getting Trolled For Clapping On Reality Show During Sridevi Tribute

Jhanvi Kapoor and Sridevi |

Actress Janhvi Kapoor had a strong bond with her mother Sridevi. She was devastated when Sridevi suddenly passed away a few months before the premiere of her debut film Dhadak.

In a recent interview with Mashable India, Janhvi recalled the time when she was promoting the film amid the massive loss in her life.

The actress shared she had a panic attack on the set of a dance reality show where they played an emotional video in her mother’s honuor.

Janhvi Kapoor On Her Panic Attack

“I went on a dance show and it was right after the incident. I was promoting Dhadak and everything was very fresh. My team was taking care that I didn’t get reminded of my mother, but this show didn’t tell us that they were going to give a tribute to mom. So they played an audio-visual of all my mother’s songs with an emotional voice over, and these kids started dancing to pay homage.”

She added, “It was beautiful, but I wasn’t ready. I couldn’t breathe anymore. I started howling and crying. I ran off the stage and went to my van. Had a proper panic attack. They obviously cut all that out and instead put up another clip of me clapping and smiling, and people were like, ‘Does she really not give a f***?’ But what happened was very different.”

At the age of 54, Sridevi passed away in Dubai in February 2019. In July, Janhvi's first feature film, Dhadak, hit theaters.

In the same interview, talking about her mother’s death, she said, “Other people’s judgment was weird. When I wouldn’t talk [about her] in interviews, they said I was snooty. When I was trying to be happy, they said she wasn’t affected. It was very confusing.”