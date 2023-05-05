Jhanvi Kukreja case: Murder charges framed against accused Shree Jogdhankar, Diya Padalkar | File Photo

A sessions court on Thursday framed murder charges against Shree Jogdhankar, 23 and Diya Padalkar, 20 for the New Year’s eve murder of their common friend Jhanvi Kukreja, then 18.

The incident took place on the intervening night of December 31, 2021 and January 1, 2022 at a New Year’s party. As per the prosecution’s case, Jhanvi, who was romantically involved with Shree, had confronted the duo after seeing him get physical with her childhood friend and next-door neighbour friend Diya.

Fight ensued between Jhanvi and accused

A fight had ensued between Jhanvi and the accused in which they had violently assaulted her, leading to her death. It was allegedly due to their banging her head on a staircase railing that she had suffered a skull fracture, which proved fatal.

Court frames charges against due for murder with common intention

A court frames charges when it finds sufficient material in the prosecution’s case to hold that the accused must stand trial for the offences alleged. With this procedure of charge framing, the trial in the case can begin in due time.

Special Public Prosecutor Pradip Gharat said that the court has framed charges against the duo for murder with common intention and in the alternative, for, aiding and abetting each other in murder. Both the accused who were present before the court pleaded ‘not guilty’ after the court read over the charges against them. While Diya has secured bail, Shree is still in prison.