Jhanvi Kukreja murder case: Court allows victim's mother to assist prosecution | File Photo

In the Khar New Year Eve murder case, a sessions court has permitted the victim's mother to assist the prosecution in the case wherein the boyfriend and friend of the deceased, Jhanvi Kukreja, are facing charges.

In a plea made through her advocate Trivankumar Karnani, the mother Niddhi Kukreja had told the court that she is a devastated mother of the victim and a directly affected or interested party. Her daughter had lost her life in a cold-blooded murder by her friends, she said, reiterating that they are responsible for the murder of her daughter.

She sought that she be allowed to assist the prosecution to secure the ends of justice. Additional Sessions Judge AB Sharma allowed the plea permitting her to assist the special public prosecutor.

The incident had taken place during a New Year’s party organised on the intervening night of December 31, 2021, and January 1, 2022. As per the Khar police station's case, Jhanvi, who was romantically involved with Shree Jogdhankar, had confronted the duo after seeing Shree get physical with her friend Diya Padalkar. A fight had ensued between Jhanvi and the accused in which they had violently assaulted her, leading to her death.