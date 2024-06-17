Chandu Champion Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan's Film Witnesses 40% Growth, Earns ₹22 Crore

Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion earned in double digits on Sunday (June 16), the third day of its release, after performing decently on its first two days at the box office. In India, the Kabir Khan-directorial raked in Rs 10 crore on Sunday, and with this, the total box office collection of the film has reached Rs 22 crore.

Chandu Champion has been receiving rave reviews from audience and critics. While the film earned less than what was expected and became Kartik's lowest opener in nearly a decade with collection of Rs 4.75 crore, it gained momentum during the first weekend of its theatrical release.

On the second day (Saturday, June 15), the film earned Rs 6.75 crore.

Chandu Champion had an overall 32.47 per cent Hindi occupancy on Sunday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Directed by Kabir Khan, the film, based on the life of India's first Paralympics gold medalist Murlikant Petkar. The has been receiving rave reviews from critics and fans. Recently, the film also received a standing ovation after screening in Mumbai.

A few days back, Kartik shared a video of people cheering and clapping inside the theatre and wrote, "These claps, these standing ovations are making me so emotional and proud of this entire journey. This movie is more than just a story for me, it’s a journey that changed my perspective about life. I’m so grateful to @kabirkhankk sir and #SajidNadiadwala sir for choosing me to be their champion, and it’s my greatest honor to have portrayed the role of a real-life hero...Murlikant sir, I’ll forever be indebted to you."

Chandu Champion is based on the rollercoaster life of India's first paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar, and it marks the first collaboration between Kartik and Kabir, who has films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and '83 to his credit.