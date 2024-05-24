 Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone Is A Ball Of Sunshine In Latest Photos Amid Trolling Over Pregnancy
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will welcome their first child in September

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, May 24, 2024, 12:41 PM IST
Bollywood's reigning queen Deepika Padukone, who is all set to welcome her first child with actor-husband Ranveer Singh in September, shared a slew of photos on her social media handle on Friday, sending her fans into a tizzy. She flaunted her cute baby bump and pregnancy glow in the photos, that have now gone viral.

In the photos, Deepika can be seen wearing a flowy bright yellow dress with her hair tied up in her signature bun style. She flaunted her baby bump in the gorgeous outfit and she looked like a ball of sunshine as she posed for the camera.

Deepika also flashed her unmissable smile at the cameras, making millions of hearts melt.

The Padmaavat actress has been maintaining a low profile ever since she announced that she was pregnant with her first child with Ranveer. Announcing the good news, the couple shared a note on Instagram which read, "September 2024".

Recently, netizens went berserk after Deepika stepped out to cast her vote and flaunted her baby bump in public. However, her appearance also attracted trolls and negativity as several users commented that the pregnancy was "fake" and was only for grabbing eyeballs.

While the actress has maintained her silence over the chatter, her friends and contemporaries, including Alia Bhatt, Neha Dhupia, Sonakshi Sinha, Bipasha Basu, Pulkit Samrat came out in her support by liking a post that slammed the trolls.

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Kalki 2898 AD, which is set to hit the silver screens on June 27. She also has Brahmastra 2 in her kitty, but it is not confirmed if the actress will dive head-first into work post delivery or if she will take some time off to be with her child.

