VIDEO: Katy Perry Enthrals Guests With Electrifying Performance At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Cruise Party In Cannes

Katy Perry became the latest Hollywood star to perform at Ambani's wedding. The singer on Friday, May 31, performed at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding cruise party for a black-tie evening titled, Le Masquerade in Cannes.

In the video, Katy is seen wearing a metallic outfit consisting of an off-shoulder corset and a midi skirt with a huge bow at the back. The singer impressed the guests by performing on her hit track, Fireworks.

Check out the video:

Apart from Katy, Indian singer-actor Guru Randhawa also performed his popular tracks at the pre-wedding cruise party.

According to Sun UK, Katy will serenade the couple on Friday night at Cannes in the south of France.

The report further added, “They have invited 800 guests who are currently on a space-themed cruise around Europe, with stops in Barcelona and Genoa. It will arrive in Cannes on Friday for the big bash, which will be at a £40million estate. The party itself will only last five hours, but Katy will headline it, with a DJ also being flown in as part of the top-tier entertainment. Afterwards, guests will watch a huge fireworks display from a small armada of ships waiting in the Bay of Cannes.”

Perry's fee reportedly is Rs 45 crores.

Anant and Radhika's first pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar, Gujarat, in March 2024. The couple will be tying the knot on July 12, 2024, at Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.

The duo's ceremonies will start on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah. The Shubh Aashirwad will occur on July 13, followed by Mangal Utsav, on July 14.