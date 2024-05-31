Katy Perry To Charge ₹45 Crore For Her Performance At Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Cruise Party

The Ambanis are throwing a second pre-wedding party for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at a cruise, which started May 28 and will end on June 1. Guests will be treated to a series of parties and events aboard a luxury cruise liner during a journey from Italy to the South of France.

Recently, the popular American band Backstreet Boys performed for the guests on the cruise in Italy. Now, a new report claims that Katy Perry will also be performing at the pre-wedding cruise party.

According to Sun UK, Katy will serenade the couple on Friday night at Cannes in the south of France.

The report further added, “They have invited 800 guests who are currently on a space-themed cruise around Europe, with stops in Barcelona and Genoa. It will arrive in Cannes on Friday for the big bash, which will be at a £40million estate. The party itself will only last five hours, but Katy will headline it, with a DJ also being flown in as part of the top-tier entertainment. Afterwards, guests will watch a huge fireworks display from a small armada of ships waiting in the Bay of Cannes.”

Perry's fee reportedly is Rs 45 crores. Apart from Katy, Shakira will also be performing at the cruise party.

Recently, several celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, his son Aryan Khan and daughter Suhana Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, their daughter Raha Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, father Boney Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, and Disha Patani, flew to Italy to attend the cruise party

The first pre-wedding festivities took place at Jamnagar, Gujarat in March 2024. Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh and Akon had graced the audience with their performances.