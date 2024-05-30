 After Rihanna, Shakira To Perform At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Bash; To Charge THIS Whopping Amount
In March, the Ambanis hosted Rihanna in Jamnagar, Gujarat, for the first pre-wedding bash of Anant and Radhika

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, May 30, 2024, 04:03 PM IST
The Ambani scion, Anant Ambani is all set to marry the love of his life, Radhika Merchant, on July 12 in Mumbai, and ahead of it, the friends and family members of the couple have decided to party onboard a luxury cruise ship. And if reports are to be believed, the pre-wedding extravaganza will witness a performance by none other than global sensation, Shakira.

According to a report in DNA, Shakira is all set to perform and entertain the guests with her powerpacked performance onboard the luxury French cruise during the four-day pre-wedding bash.

The Waka Waka singer is expected to belt out her biggest chartbusters right in the middle of the sea, and for that, she is reportedly charging a staggering among as well.

As per the report, Shakira will be paid a whopping Rs 10 crore to Rs 15 crore for her performance.

This comes months after the Ambanis left the entire nation starstruck after they got Rihanna to perform in Jamnagar, Gujarat, for the first pre-wedding bash of Anant and Radhika. The pop sensation charged a whopping Rs 74 crore for her performance and it has already become one of the highlights of the year.

Meanwhile, the cruise bash of the Ambanis kickstarted on May 29 and will on till June 1, with the guests touring across France and Italy. Among those who are already onboard the cruise ship are Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Orry, and others.

Anand and Radhika will tie the knot in a grand Hindu vedic ceremony in Mumbai July 12, which will be followed by an 'aashirwad' ceremony on July 13 and a glitzy reception on July 14.

