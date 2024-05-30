Did Backstreet Boys Perform At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Cruise Celebration? Check Video

Ambani scion, Anant Ambani, is all set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant on July 12 in Mumbai in the presence of their close friends and family members. Ahead of their grand wedding, the families have planned a second pre-wedding bash for the couple - a four-day-long luxury cruise celebration. Several Bollywood celebrities, sports personalities, and businessmen have attended the bash which began on May 29 and will conclude on June 1.

A couple of videos and pictures from the bash also surfaced on social media platforms. Recently, a video of American vocal group Backstreet Boys - consisting of Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough and Brian Littrell - performing on a cruise has gone viral and netizens have speculated it is from the Ambani event.

In the said video, Backstreet Boys are seen singing and grooving to their hit song Everybody. However, it is not confirmed if they performed at the pre-wedding celebration of Anant and Radhika.

Several Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ayan Mukerji and others have already jetted off from Mumbai. A couple of days back, a photo of the itinerary have gone viral on social media, revealing interesting details of the celebration.

For the second pre-wedding bash, a detailed dress code planner, along with a visual mood board for each theme, has been sent to all the guests along with the invitations. Nearly 800 guests are expected to attend the grand bash.

In March 2024, the Ambanis threw the most lavish party of the year as they celebrated the union of Anant and Radhika over three days in Jamnagar. The biggest names of Bollywood, Hollywood, business, politics and sports circles were seen attending the three-day extravaganza.

Some of the major highlights of the event were Rihanna making her performance debut in India, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan dancing together, Diljit Dosanjh's concert, among other things.