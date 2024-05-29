 Shah Rukh Khan Accidentally LEAKS Title Of His Next Film In New Video - Details Inside
A few days ago, reports had gone viral suggesting that SRK's next will be with his daughter Suhana Khan, who marked her acting debut with Archies last year

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, May 29, 2024, 12:04 PM IST
After shattering the box office in 2023, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is yet to announce his next project as he was busy cheering for his franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which ultimately emerged to be the winners in the recently-concluded Indian Premiere League. But looks like SRK is ready with his next film and is all set to return to shoot.

While there has been a lot of chatter around what SRK's next film would be after an uber-successful 2023, the actor seems to have accidentally leaked the script of his film. The superstar shared a video recently with Cannes Film Festival organisers, congratulating cinematographer Santosh Sivan on receiving the prestigious Pierre Angenieux Excel Lens award. While SRK was busy showering love, eagle-eyed fans spotted the script of his next on the table by his side.

In the video, a bound document that looked like a script was seen sitting on the table next to the superstar, and fans noticed that it had the word 'King' written on it.

A few days ago, reports had gone viral that SRK's daughter Suhana Khan will be collaborating with Sujoy Ghosh for a film titled King. And now, with the revelation in SRK's video, fans are convinced that the superstar will be seen sharing the screen with his little one in his next.

The shoot of King is expected to commence in June.

SRK is currently recovering at his palatial home, Mannat, after he had to be rushed to a hospital in Ahmedabad due to a heatstroke and dehydration. The actor was seen cheering for his team KKR during their first playoff match with Sunrisers Hyderabad, however, he later fell sick due to the ongoing heatwave in the city, and was hospitalised for a day.

During the final IPL match between KKR and SRH on Sunday, Shah Rukh was seen a little subdued than usual and he even made sure to keep his face covered with a mask.

