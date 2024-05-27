 PHOTO: Shah Rukh Khan Casually Flaunts ₹4 Crore Skull Watch At IPL 2024 Final In Chennai
Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, May 27, 2024, 04:47 PM IST
article-image

Shah Rukh Khan needs no introduction! The Badshah of Bollywood lives life king size and his watch collection is proof. On May 26, the actor attended attended the IPL Finale at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai to witness the clash between his team Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Delivering a flawless performance at IPL 2024, KKR emerged as the winners by defeating the Sunrisers by 8 wickets. Shah Rukh took a victory lap on the ground to extend his gratitude, but what caught our eyes was his skull watch.

article-image

And after a little research, we have figured our that the watch worn by Shah Rukh is a Richard Mille RM 052 Tourbillon Skull Titanium 2012 watch and is priced at 4 crore.

Several users in the comments sections seemed impressed. A user wrote, "What an amazing watch! So different from the other conventional styles he has been wearing." While another wrote, "Just king’s things." A third comment read, "suits him because only a king wears a crown."

At the IPL finale, Shah Rukh was also accompanied by his wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan, and sons, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan, along with Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Chunky Panday, and Bhavana Pandey.

The victory in the IPL 2024 final had Shah Rukh in a celebratory mood. The Om Shanti Om couldn't resist showing his affection and planted a kiss on Gautam Gambhir's forehead.

article-image

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. He is yet to announce a new movie, however, there are rumours that he will be seen opposite Suhana in King, which is set to be directed by Sujoy Ghosh. However, an official announcement is awaited.

