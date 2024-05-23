Shah Rukh Khan Hospitalised: SRK's Team Issues Official Statement On His Health - Read Inside

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan left all his fans worried on Wednesday after he had to be admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad as he suffered a heatstroke. And while SRKians waited for an update on his health, the actor's spokesperson issued the first official statement about it on Thursday afternoon.

Shah Rukh's manager Pooja took to her Instagram handle on Thursday to share the first official update about the Pathaan star's health. "To all of Mr Khan's fans and well wishers - he is doing well. Thank you for your love, prayers and concern," the statement read.

SRK was hospitalised in KD Hospital in Ahmedabad a day after the edge-of-the-seat IPL clash between his team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Narendra Modi stadium. KKR won the first qualifier and thus became the first team to reach the finals of IPL 2024.

SRK was seen cheering for his team from the stands on Tuesday and he even took his customary victory lap around the stadium after KKR's win, however, his health deteriorated soon after, and he had to be hospitalised on Wednesday. The Jawan actor reportedly suffered a heatstroke and dehydration as a result of the heatwave in Ahmedabad.

If latest reports are to be believed, the actor will be discharged from the hospital on Thursday.

KKR co-owner and close friend Juhi Chawla has already confirmed that SRK will be attending the IPL 2024 finals in Chepauk, Chennai. Daughter Suhana Khan and sons Aryan and Abram are also expected to accompany him.