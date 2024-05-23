Shah Rukh Khan Meets Wheelchair-Bound Fan Despite Poor Health After IPL Match In Ahmedabad; Video Goes Viral

A video of Bollywood superstar meeting a specially-abled fan after the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday (May 21) has gone viral on social media. Shah Rukh is known for his humble and down-to-earth nature and he often makes headlines for going the extra mile for his fans. However, the actor is now being lauded for meeting the fan despite his poor health.

The now-viral video is from Tuesday night, just a couple of hours before Shah Rukh was hospitalised after suffering from dehydration.

In the video, the Pathaan actor is seen entering a lobby where the wheelchair-bound fan waited for him. He greeted the fan with folded hands and hugged him. Shah Rukh was all smiles as he patiently waited while the fan interacted with him. He also posed with him for pictures.

A fan club of Shah Rukh shared the video on X and wrote, "Despite not feeling well after yesterday's match, Shah Rukh Khan met with a specially-abled FAN and took pictures with him. The most Kind & Humble Superstar."

Check out the video here:

Despite not feeling well after yesterday's match, Shah Rukh Khan met with a specially-abled FAN and took pictures with him. The most Kind & Humble Superstar! ♥️🔥#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/j3CfoNWRRT — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) May 22, 2024

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, "I love you, my hero. I pray to God Almighty for a speedy recovery and good health. May you live long and keep you soft. You are a role model for us. May God protect you. I am very sad when I hear such news."

Another commented, "Praying for his speedy recovery."

Post the match, Shah Rukh also waved at thousands of his fans from the stadium along with his children -- Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh will next be seen in an action thriller film which has been titled The King. Also, starring his daughter Suhana Khan, the movie will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh. According to media reports, the budget for the film is Rs 200 crore. The King will feature Shah Rukh as a mentor of Suhana’s character.

The actor was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, which hit the big screens in December 2023.