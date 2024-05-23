Shah Rukh Khan Health Update: Actor Feeling Much Better, To Attend IPL Final In Chennai, Reveals Juhi Chawla

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was hospitalised in Ahmedabad after suffering from dehydration, is now doing better, actress and Kolkata Knight Riders' co-owner Juhi Chawla said. The actress visited KD Hospital to meet Shah Rukh on Wednesday, soon after it was reported that the actor is unwell.

While some media reports claimed that the actor was discharged from the hospital on May 22, a report in PTI stated that he is likely to return home on Thursday. An official confirmation from the hospital is awaited.

"Shah Rukh was not feeling too well on Tuesday night, but he is being attended to and was feeling much better. God willing, he will soon be up and in the stands on the weekend, cheering the team, as we play the finals," Juhi told News18.

The actor was rushed to the hospital after he complained of discomfort due to dehydration. He was in Ahmedabad on May 21 to attend an Indian Premier League (IPL) match of KKR at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Several pictures and videos of the actor had surfaced in which he was seen greeting his fans from the stadium after KKR's eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1. His children -- Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan also accompanied him.

Reportedly, several parts of Gujarat have been reeling under severe heatwave. Ahmedabad recorded maximum temperature of 45.2 and 45.9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Despite not feeling well after yesterday's match, Shah Rukh Khan met with a specially-abled FAN and took pictures with him. The most Kind & Humble Superstar! ♥️🔥#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/j3CfoNWRRT — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) May 22, 2024

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh will next be seen in an action thriller film which has been titled The King. It will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh. As per reports, the budget for the film is Rs 200 crore. Reportedly, The King will feature Shah Rukh as a mentor to his daughter Suhana’s character. However, the makers have not announced anything officially yet.