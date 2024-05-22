VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan Apologises To Suresh Raina, Aakash Chopra With Folded Hands After KKR vs SRH IPL Match - Here's Why

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was probably one of the happiest persons in the country on Tuesday as his Indian Premiere League team Kolkata Knight Riders won the qualifier and reached the IPL finals. However, post the match, he was seen apologising to Suresh Raina and Aakash Chopra profusely in the middle of his victory lap.

It all began after KKR achieved a thumping victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad and became the first team to reach the IPL finals. As his ritual, KKR owner Shah Rukh was seen taking victory lap at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad where the match was held, but while at it, he gatecrashed Suresh Raina, Parthiv Patel and Aakash Chopra's live broadcast from the field.

In a video of the incident that has now gone viral, SRK can be seen waving at the crowd and thanking them all for turning up and supporting his team, and that is when, he walked straight in front of the camera where Raina, Chopra and Parthiv where live with their commentary. As soon as he realised he was in the frame, the Jawan star immediately backtracked and profusely apologised to the trio for interrupting them.

He also hugged the three of them and was seen apologising multiple times with folded hands.

SRK's gesture won the hearts of netizens, and as the video went viral, fans gushed over the actor's courtesy towards others.

Raina too took to his X handle and noted how despite being a star, SRK was 'down-to-earth'.

It was wonderful catching up with the always humble @iamsrk today. Despite his superstar status, he maintains his down-to-earth demeanor, showcasing humility in every interaction. Congratulations to KKR for making it to the finals! #KKR 🏏✨ pic.twitter.com/dOPvyidPpY — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 21, 2024

SRK will now be seen cheering for his team KKR with his entire family at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, aka, Chennai's Chepauk stadium, where the final match of the IPL is scheduled to be held.

On the film front, SRK had a blockbuster 2023 with three releases -- Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki -- and all three of them shattered records at the box office. Recently, he had revealed that he wanted to enjoy the IPL matches and support his team wholeheartedly from the stands and in the dressing room, and thus, he did not kickstart his next project.

He will reportedly start shooting for his next in June, but not much has been revealed about the project yet.