Meet Nidhhi Tapadiaa: Prithvi Shaw's Rumoured Girlfriend Going Viral After Hugging Shah Rukh Khan

By: Rohan Sen | May 07, 2024
Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw is rumoured to be dating Nidhhi Tapadiaa
Prithvi and Nidhhi made their first public appearance as a couple at the 2023 IIFA Awards in UAE
Prithvi has been dating Tapadiaa for quite some time now
Nidhhi Tapadiaa is a 26-year-old model and actress from Maharashtra
Nidhii is often seen cheering for Delhi Capitals and Prithvi Shaw from the stands at IPL matches
Nidhhi Tapadiaa has acted in various Punjabi films and appeared in several music videos as well
Nidhhi became an overnight star thanks to appearances in popular Punjabi songs like 'Jatta Koka' & 'Yaad Karke
Nidhhi was recently in the news after KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan hugged her after his team beat DC in Kolkata
Nidhhi had a fangirl moment with SRK after the high-profile match at the Eden Gardens on April 29
A video of SRK walking up to Nidhhi to give her a hug is going viral on all social media platforms
