PHOTOS: KKR Players, Support Staff Visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple After Flight Diverted To Varanasi

By: Rohan Sen | May 07, 2024
KKR players took a boat ride on the holy Ganges river before seeking blessings at Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi
The players took to social media to post about their holy visit to the famous temple and city
KKR pacer Vaibhav Arora enjoys the early morning boat ride on the Ganges river
Seen here in this picture KKR fielding coach Ryan Ten Doeschate and young pacer Chetan Sakariya
KKR all-rounder Anukul Roy (second from left) had visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple last year as well
KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy posted this message on his Instagram story with the picture of the temple in the background
The Kashi Vishwanath temple was built by Maratha ruler Ahilyabai Holkar of Indore in 1780
KKR squad's flight was first diverted to Guwahati and then Varanasi after failing to land in Kolkata due to heavy rains
The team was travelling from Lucknow back home to Kolkata after beating LSG in their last game to top IPL 2024 points table
