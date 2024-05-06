PHOTOS: Ibrahim Ali Khan Reminds Fans Of Saif From Ta Ra Rum Pum As Chhote Nawab Attends Miami GP

By: Rohan Sen | May 06, 2024
Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim attended the Miami Grand Prix as Puma's latest brand ambassador
Puma is also one of the main sponsors for Scuderia Ferrari F1 team therefore, Ibrahim had access to the entire paddock
The lucky young man also got to visit the grid and soak in the experience
The 23-year-old also got to meet with Ferrari's main driver Charles Leclerc during the race weekend
Leclerc and Ibrahim hung out in the Ferrari team garage for quite some time
Ibrahim revealed through his Instagram post that Leclerc actually "confused him for a Ferrari driver" after meeting him
Ibrahim reminded fans of Saif Ali Khan's character in the 2007 film Ta Ra Rum Pum in which he played a Nascar Racing driver
Ibrahim was roped in as brand ambassador by Puma last week which the Chhote Nawab announced on Insta and nearly broke the internet in India
Ibrahim's mother Amrita Singh and elder sister Sara Ali Khan are both established actors in Bollywood
Saif's 2nd wife Kareena Kapoor Khan is also a Puma brand ambassador
Kareena and fellow ambassador Yuvraj Singh had attended the 2023 Monaco GP for the brand
