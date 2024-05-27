Video: Gauri Khan Repeatedly Reminds Recovering Shah Rukh Khan To Wear Mask At IPL Finals; Netizens React

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was hospitalised on May 21 after suffering a heatstroke in Ahmedabad, attended the final match of IPL 2024 at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. Several pictures and videos have surfaced on social media in which Shah Rukh is seen celebrating his team Kolkata Knight Riders' victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad with the team and his family members.

Since the actor is recovering, he was spotted wearing a face mask as a precautionary measure. Post the match, when the actor was in a celebratory mood, he was time and again seen removing it, while greeting people and posing for the cameras. However, his wife, interior designer Gauri Khan, made sure he wore the mask.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Gauri is seen asking him to wear the mask when he was interacting with people on the stands. Moments later, when they go on field for Shah Rukh's victory lap, his wife again reminded him to wear the mask.

Soon after the videos surfaced, netizens and fans were in awe of them and praised Gauri for taking care of her husband. Sharing the video on X, a user wrote, "Gauri protecting her pasandida human and making him wear mask every now and then is my favourite genre of winning in love."

Gauri protecting her pasandida human and making him wear mask every now and then is my favourite genre of winning in love 💜 #ShahRukhKhan #GauriKhan pic.twitter.com/dfIOCiBeOI — Neel Joshi (@iamn3el) May 27, 2024

"She is the pillar controlling SRK to over celebrate like previous years and ruin his health .... That's what love love is all about," wrote another user.

Another fan wrote, "The way she takes care of him is so precious."

And he was sitting in a mask the whole time until the win.. Gauri must have said, if you want to go to the match wear a mask ..😷❤️🥰 https://t.co/dmjoNtAKvD — Ann (@Unreal_Ann) May 27, 2024

The way gauri takes care of him 🥹💜

Nazar na Lage 🧿 https://t.co/SbwHjHKE1N — 𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐢 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢 (@SRKsWolf) May 27, 2024

SRK left all his fans worried last week after he had to be admitted to a hospital. He was discharged on May 23 after receiving treatment.

Shah Rukh's manager Pooja Dadlani took to her Instagram handle to share the first official update about the Pathaan star's health. "To all of Mr Khan's fans and well wishers - he is doing well. Thank you for your love, prayers and concern," the statement read.

SRK was hospitalised in KD Hospital in Ahmedabad a day after the edge-of-the-seat IPL clash between KKR and SRH at the Narendra Modi stadium.