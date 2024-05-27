VIDEO: Emotional Suhana Khan Hugs Dad Shah Rukh Khan Tightly & Asks 'Are You Happy' After KKR's IPL 2024 Win

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premiere League final match which was held at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday (May 26). Post the match, the actor was seen celebrating KKR's victory with the team and his family members. Shah Rukh attended the match just a couple of days after his hospitalisation in Ahmedabad due to dehydration.

Several photos and videos have gone viral in which Shah Rukh is seen hugging his wife Gauri Khan and planting a kiss on her forehead. The actor also hugged his daughter Suhana Khan and son AbRam Khan.

In one of the now-viral videos, an emotional Suhana is seen approaching her father and though inaudible, she asked, "Are you happy? I'm so happy." She got teary-eyed and hugged Shah Rukh tightly. Soon, AbRam and Aryan Khan also joined them. Videos of their group hug went viral on social media platforms in no time and fans are in awe of their adorable family moment.

When your princess said "u are happy" my eyes filled with tears,the way u went towards your children and hugged them tightly was a great comfort,there is no father who loves u like @iamsrk Masha Allah🥺❤#ShahRukhKhan #SuhanaKhan#AbRamKhan #AryanKhan pic.twitter.com/yeSJ43cmxQ — SHAHD SRK (fan account) (@Shahd62336371) May 27, 2024

Due to the scorching heatwave in Ahmedabad, the Pathaan actor fell ill and was admitted to the hospital last week. He was discharged on May 24. His manager Pooja Dadlani had shared an update with his fans and followers on her Instagram story.

Thanking everyone on Shah Rukh's behalf for their prayers, Pooja wrote "To all of Mr Khan's fans and well wishers - he is doing well. Thank you for your love, prayers and concern. (folded hands emojis)."