Did You Know? Shah Rukh Khan Laid Down THESE 7 Rules For Daughter Suhana Khan's Boyfriend

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is known for being a protective and loving father. His daughter, actress Suhana Khan, has often been in the spotlight, and like any concerned father, SRK has set some ground rules for anyone who wishes to date her.

Suhana turned 24 on Wednesday (May 22). In an old interview with Femina, Shah Rukh had listed seven rules for his daughter's future boyfriend.

Here are the rules Shah Rukh laid down for Suhana's potential boyfriends:

Get a job: He values ambition personality, expecting Suhana’s boyfriend to have clear goals and be committed to his personal growth.

Understand I don’t like you: Embracing making his own place in the family and understanding the importance of family.

I’m everywhere: SRK believes in chivalry and expects Suhana’s boyfriend to be a gentleman, displaying kindness and courtesy.

Get a lawyer: In a fun way, Shah Rukh made a point that understanding and mutual respect form the core of the relationship.

She’s my princess, not your conquest: He emphasised the importance of respecting Suhana and treating her with the utmost dignity at all times.

I don’t mind going back to jail: The Pathaan actor said he expects transparency in all dealings with his daughter.

Whatever you do to her, I will do to you: By this, SRK meant that any form of harm, whether physical or emotional, is strictly prohibited.

These rules reflect Shah Rukh's care and protective nature towards Suhana, ensuring she is surrounded by respect, honesty, and genuine affection.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the father daughter duo will be next seen in an action thriller film which has been titled The King. It will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh. As per the reports, the budget of the film is Rs 200 crore.

Reportedly, The King will feature Shah Rukh as a mentor to Suhana’s character and is going to be in the same zone as the 1994 acclaimed actioner Leon.