 Tiger Shroff Gives A Witty Response As He Addresses Patch-Up Rumours With Disha Patani: 'Meri Ek Hi...'
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani called their relationship off in 2022.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, April 08, 2024, 01:04 PM IST
In 2022, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani ended their romantic relationship. The couple reportedly dated for more than six years. At the trailer launch for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the actor recently sparked patch-up rumours with Disha when co-star Akshay Kumar teased about Patani.

In a new interview with Times Now, Tiger was asked about his relationship status. To this, the Heropanti actor gave a witty response and said,

He was asked, “Are you single? Aapki zindagi kis Disha me ja rahi hai? (In which direction is your life heading?” Tiger replied, "Meri ek hi Disha hai life mein. Haan, aur wo hai mera kaam (I only have one Disha in my life. Yes, and that's my work.)

Recently, Disha celebrated Holi this year with Tiger and Akshay. Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "Happy holi 🩵"

On the work front, Tiger is currently awaiting the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which is slated to release on April 10. It will clash with Ajay Devgn's Maidaan at the box office.

He also has Singham Again and Jagan Shakti's untitled project.

Disha, on the other hand, has Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead.

Next, she also has Welcome To The Jungle alongside Akshay Kumar.

