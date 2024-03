On March 26, the trailer of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, was unveiled on Tuesday. At the trailer launch event, Kumar teased his co-star Tiger at the trailer launch event in Mumbai.

Akshay left a not-so-subtle hint, referring to Tiger's ex-girlfriend Disha Patani, in front of the media, which made the Heropanti actor blush.

Check out the video: