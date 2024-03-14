'Embarrassing & Shameful': Akshay Kumar SLAMMED For Romancing 30 Years Younger Manushi Chhillar In Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is all set to return to the silver screen with his next, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and the makers recently dropped a new song from the film, titled Wallah Habibi. The song shows Akshay romancing and grooving with Manushi Chhillar, and the pairing did not really impress the audience.

Netizens pointed out the massive age difference of 30 years between Akshay and Manushi, and slammed the actor for agreeing to romance an actress her daughter's age, just for the sake of grabbing eyeballs and create a masala entertainer.

Akshay found himself on the receiving end of severe backlash and the internet called the song and his pairing with Manushi "embarrassing and shameful".

"Manushi is looking hot but this is embarrassing and shameful," a netizen commented, while another asked, "This is so embarrassing does Akshay not feel embarrassed doing these?"

"Mere Aur mere pappa ke beech main isse kum age gap hai," another user wrote.

This is not the first time Akshay has been called out for romancing an actress half his age. Manushi was paired opposite the star in their 2022 film Samrat Prithviraj, and back then too, he was slammed for the "awkward" pairing.

Meanwhile, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Tiger Shroff, Alaya F and Sonakshi Sinha in key roles. The film is scheduled to hit the silver screens on April 10, 2024, and the makers are trying every trick in the trade to promote the film and ensure a good opening at the box office.