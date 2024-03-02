Tiger Shroff Receives Heartfelt Birthday Wish From Ex-Girlfriend Disha Patani

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff turned 34 on Saturday (March 2). Social media platforms are flooded with birthday wishes for the actor and he also received a special wish from his ex-girlfriend, actress Disha Patani.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Disha shared an unseen throwback picture with Tiger from the promotions of their film Baaghi 2 and penned a sweet note for him. Disha and Tiger were rumoured to be in a relationship for several years, however, last year, it was reported that the two parted ways.

"Happy b'day baaghi... may you keep kicking higher and higher," Disha wrote along with the picture.

Both Tiger and Disha never acknowledged their relationship publicly, and thus, they remained tightlipped about the breakup too. However, if reports are to be believed, Disha and Tiger dated for six years before eventually parting ways.

The duo was often spotted on lunch and dinner dates in the city and they also took several exotic vacations together. Not just that, but the actress even stayed at Tiger's place, with his family, for quite a few days during the lockdown.

Despite their breakup, the actors maintain a cordial relationship and are frequently seen engaging in friendly banter on social media.

Disha and Tiger's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will be next seen in Kalki 2898 AD with Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. The film has been shot on a massive scale in Hyderabad.

On the other hand, Tiger is gearing up for the release of Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan with Akshay Kumar.