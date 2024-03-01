Tiger Shroff Birthday: Net Worth, Annual Income & Most Expensive Things Owned By The Actor

By: Sachin T | March 01, 2024
Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff will turn 34 on March 2. On the occasion of his birthday, take a look at his net worth, annual and some of the most expensive things owned by the star
Tiger, who is gearing up for the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, is one of the highest paid actors of Bollywood
Besides acting in films, Tiger reportedly earns through brand endorsements, his chain of gyms and his fitness brand called Prowl
According to several media reports, Tiger's net worth is nearly Rs 248 crore
The young actor's annual income is reportedly around Rs 20 crore
In 2018, Tiger launched his fitness and lifestyle brand called Prowl
The actor isalso the owner of gym and fitness centre called MMA Matrix, which is in Mumbai
Reportedly, Tiger charges nearly Rs 100 crore for a movie. His fee for one brand endorsement is Rs 3 crore
Tiger's lavish Bandra house is worth Rs 22.5 crore. Spanning an expansive area of 2,500 sq ft, his abode is equipped with state-of-the-art amenities, featuring a fully furnished gym, a deluxe home theatre, and an expansive terrace
His penchant for luxury extends beyond his residence to his impressive collection of high-end automobiles
His automotive collection includes a BMW 5 series valued at Rs 70 lakh, a Porsche Boxster priced at Rs 1 crore, a Bentley Bentayga with a staggering price tag of Rs 10 crore, and a Honda Civic valued at Rs 20 lakh
