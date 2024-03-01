Ranveer Singh Net Worth: ₹30 Crore For Films, ₹5 Crore For Ads - Here's How Much The Actor Earns

By: Sachin T | March 01, 2024
Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh is one of the highest earning actors in the present lot. He boasts of a net worth of nearly Rs 245 crore
As per reports, Ranveer charges a whopping Rs 30 crore to Rs 50 crore per film
In fact, in 2019, he was named as the seventh highest-paid celebrity in India as per Forbes, and he has been a part of that list since 2012 now
As for endorsements, Ranveer is the go-to name for brands, thanks to his massive fanbase. The actor reportedly charges around Rs 5 crore for brand endorsements
When it comes to personal assets, Ranveer, along with wife Deepika Padukone, owns a lavish Rs 16 crore 4BHK apartment in Prabhadevi
The couple live at their 5BHK nest in upscale Worli, and the apartment is worth a staggering Rs 40 crore
Ranveer also recently purchased a sprawling quadruplex in Bandra, right next to Shah Rukh Khan's home in Bandra, and while it is still under construction, the sea-facing residence is reportedly valued at Rs 119 crore
A couple of years ago, Ranveer and Deepika jointly purchased a swanky bungalow in Alibaug worth Rs 22 crore
Ranveer has an impressive car collection in his garage, and he is the owner of cars like Aston Martin Rapide S worth Rs 3 crore, convertible Ferrari worth Rs 4 crore, and Lamborghini Urus worth Rs 5 crore, among others
Known for his OTT fashion choices, Ranveer also owns a Rs 2.60 crore Franck Muller Vanguard Yachting watch, made of white gold and covered with diamonds
Thanks For Reading!