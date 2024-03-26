Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar Is Back With His Same Old Action Stunts, Tiger Shroff Fails To Impress In Trailer

On Tuesday, March 16, the makers of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starter Bade Miyan Chote Miyan unveiled the trailer. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Ronit Roy, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F and Sonakshi Sinha among others.

Sharing the trailer, Akshay wrote, "When the world is about to end, you count on #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan to rise! Who will stop us?" This marks Akshay and Tiger's first on-screen collaboration, and we hope it is the last one as well.

The trailer begins with Prithviraj Sukumaran as the villain, who introduces himself as ‘pralay (apocalypse)' and is on a mission to use an AI weapon to destroy India.

Ronit Roy, the army chief, reveals that there are only two people who can retrieve it and who can only be stopped by Akshay and Tiger. The 3-minute, 31-second trailer further shows the two actors trying to make an attempt to save the world.

The trailer seems like something we have seen before, and it consists of the same old story on patriotism, action stunts, guns, and fighting. Akshay and Tiger, however, did not unleash any excitement, given the fact that this marks their first movie together.

Alaya, Manushi and Sonakshi make a blink-and-miss appearance in the trailer.

After the trailer was unveiled, several netizens expressed disappointment for revealing the entire story of the film. A user said, "Arre yeh trailer hai ki full movie????......Bas prithviraj ka mask utar do toh full movie ho hajaygi......Bhai trailer ke badle full story hi dikhadi.....kya faida aise trailer ka...."

Another user added, "Trailer me Puri film dikha di ab kya dekhne jayenge, Thanks god ticket ke paise Bach gaye." A third user said, "50 rs kat overacting ke."

The film is scheduled to release on April 10, 2024, on the occasion of Eid and will clash with the Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan.