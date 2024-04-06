Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Advance Bookings: Most Expensive Ticket Of Akshay-Tiger's Film In Mumbai Costs THIS Whopping Amount

Starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is just a few days ahead of its release. It will hit the cinemas on April 10, 2024, on the occasion of Eid, and the advanced booking for the film's ticket has already begun.

Needless to say, fans of Akshay and Tiger are rushing to book tickets for the upcoming film. According to Book My Show, the most expensive ticket for Ali Abbas Zafar's movie in Mumbai is priced at Rs 1760 at INOX: Insignia at Atria Mall, Worli in 3D.

If you wish to add a regular 540-ml beverage, it is priced at Rs 390, while a regular tub of salted popcorn costs Rs 460. The total sums up to Rs. 2680, which also includes convenience fees of Rs 70.

Check it out:

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist alongside Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha and Ronit Bose Roy in pivotal roles.

The film is produced under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films.

Meanwhile, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all set to clash with Ajay Devgn's Maidaan at the box office.