 Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: CBFC Asks Makers To Blur Footage Of 14 Seconds, Modify Liquor Consumption Scene
The CBFC also directed the makers to replace the name of a brand in one of the scenes

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, April 04, 2024, 01:21 PM IST
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's much-awaited film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all set to release on Eid. The film's trailer as well as its songs have created quite a buzz on the internet. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the action-thriller has reportedly been granted U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The Censor Board has asked the makers of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to make certain modifications in the film. Reportedly, they are directed to chop a scene appearing before the film's interval by 19 seconds. Besides this, 14 seconds of footage will be blurred in three different scenes in the film.

The CBFC directed the makers to replace the name of a brand in one of the scenes. Another scene featuring an act of liquor consumption will carry a disclaimer on the big screens.

The Censor Board has also asked for a letter from the makers of the highly-anticipated film where they must clarify the use of several things related to the Armed Forces. These include uniform codes as well as signs and symbols.

The runtime of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is 2 hours and 44 minutes.

About the film

Besides Akshay and Tiger, the film also stars Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F and Sonakshi Sinha and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. On the other hand, South superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is garnering praises for his latest Malayalam film Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life, will be seen playing the negative role in the film.

The movie marks Tiger and Akshay's first on-screen collaboration and fans are eagerly waiting to witness their bromance on screen.

The film is scheduled to release on April 10, 2024 and will clash with Ajay Devgn and Priyamani's Maidaan at the box office.

