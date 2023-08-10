Tiger Shroff Dating Deesha Dhanuka After Split From Disha Patani? |

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who ended his relationship with actress Disha Patani has reportedly found love once again in Deesha Dhanuka. Tiger and Disha were rumoured to be dating for a long time before they parted ways earlier this year. The two have shared screen space in the film Baaghi 2.

As per a report by Bombay Times, Tiger has been dating Deesha Dhanuka for more than a year. Deesha apparently holds a senior position at a production house. The two got close after Tiger’s separation from Disha. While Deesha suggests scripts to Tiger, he helps her stay fit. Not to mention, his family has also become very fond of her.

However, Tiger denied the relationship rumours to the publication. He texted them stating, “I thought I was linked to somebody else a couple of months ago, but no, I’ve been single for the past two years.”

Tiger also follows Deesha on Instagram which is a private account.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger will be next seen in Vikas Bahl's upcoming action thriller Ganpath Part 1, in which he will be collaborating once again with Kriti Sanon, and in Karan Johar's next Screw Dheela. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film marks the second collaboration with Dharma Productions after Student of the Year 2.

He also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar. It is all set to release in April on Eid 2024 in five languages. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film has been shot across unseen and exotic locales across Scotland, London, India, and UAE. Prithviraj Sukuraman is also a part of the action-packed film.

On the other hand, Disha will next be seen in Kanguva starring Suriya. It is an action-packed drama and is planned to be released in early 2024. She also has Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra in her kitty. The film is scheduled to release on December 15 this year. Besides that, Disha is a part of Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024.