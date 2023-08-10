 Tiger Shroff Dating Deesha Dhanuka After Split From Disha Patani? 
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTiger Shroff Dating Deesha Dhanuka After Split From Disha Patani? 

Tiger Shroff Dating Deesha Dhanuka After Split From Disha Patani? 

Tiger and Disha were rumoured to be dating for a long time before they parted ways earlier this year.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 10, 2023, 01:19 PM IST
article-image
Tiger Shroff Dating Deesha Dhanuka After Split From Disha Patani?  |

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who ended his relationship with actress Disha Patani has reportedly found love once again in Deesha Dhanuka. Tiger and Disha were rumoured to be dating for a long time before they parted ways earlier this year. The two have shared screen space in the film Baaghi 2. 

Read Also
'Is There Anything You Can't Do?': Disha Patani Praises Ex Tiger Shroff After Watching Love Stereo...
article-image

As per a report by Bombay Times, Tiger has been dating Deesha Dhanuka for more than a year. Deesha apparently holds a senior position at a production house. The two got close after Tiger’s separation from Disha. While Deesha suggests scripts to Tiger, he helps her stay fit. Not to mention, his family has also become very fond of her. 

However, Tiger denied the relationship rumours to the publication. He texted them stating, “I thought I was linked to somebody else a couple of months ago, but no, I’ve been single for the past two years.” 

Tiger also follows Deesha on Instagram which is a private account. 

Read Also
Tiger Shroff Pens Loved-Up Birthday Wish For Disha Patani: 'Keep Spreading Your Wings'
article-image

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger will be next seen in Vikas Bahl's upcoming action thriller Ganpath Part 1, in which he will be collaborating once again with Kriti Sanon, and in Karan Johar's next Screw Dheela. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film marks the second collaboration with Dharma Productions after Student of the Year 2. 

He also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar. It is all set to release in April on Eid 2024 in five languages. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film has been shot across unseen and exotic locales across Scotland, London, India, and UAE. Prithviraj Sukuraman is also a part of the action-packed film.

On the other hand, Disha will next be seen in Kanguva starring Suriya. It is an action-packed drama and is planned to be released in early 2024. She also has Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra in her kitty. The film is scheduled to release on December 15 this year. Besides that, Disha is a part of Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles.  The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024.

Read Also
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Latest Release Tiku Weds Sheru Holds 'Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani' Connection
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

KGF Star Yash Hugs Vijay Raghavendra As He Breaks Down During Wife Spandana's Funeral - Video...

KGF Star Yash Hugs Vijay Raghavendra As He Breaks Down During Wife Spandana's Funeral - Video...

Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill To Star In 'Chick Flick' Thank You For Coming

Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill To Star In 'Chick Flick' Thank You For Coming

WATCH: New OMG 2 Promo Proves Akshay Kumar Will Play Lord Shiva In Film

WATCH: New OMG 2 Promo Proves Akshay Kumar Will Play Lord Shiva In Film

Tiger Shroff Dating Deesha Dhanuka After Split From Disha Patani? 

Tiger Shroff Dating Deesha Dhanuka After Split From Disha Patani? 

WATCH: Rajinikanth Gets MOBBED In Dehradun Ahead Of Himalaya Trip As Jailer Hits Theatres

WATCH: Rajinikanth Gets MOBBED In Dehradun Ahead Of Himalaya Trip As Jailer Hits Theatres