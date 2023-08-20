Here's How Disha Patani REACTED After Boyfriend Alexander Ilic Got Her Face Inked On His Arm | Photo Via Instagram

Disha Patani has been rumoured to be in a relationship with Aleksander Ilic after she allegedly broke up with Tiger Shroff after dating for many years. Recently, the actress was also seen introducing Aleksander as her boyfriend to her friends at a party. Now, the model has gotten Disha's face inked on his arm.

Just a while back, Disha took to her Instagram story and reacted to Aleksander's sweet gesture. Sharing his picture, she wrote, "I m so touched alexii. So lucky to have you my friend. #bff."

Check it out:

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Malang actress shared a video featuring her with the Serbian model and ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna, in which he can be seen flaunting his tattoo.

On the work front, Disha is all set to make her directorial debut with the music video Kyun Karu Fikar, which is going to be released tomorrow. The song is sung by Nikhita Gandhi, while the music has been composed and produced by Vaibhav Pani. Vayu has penned the lyrics.

The actress was last seen in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns, which starred John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Arjun Kapoor in the lead. Next, she will star in Karan Johar's Yodha opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna.

Disha also has Nag Ashwin’s Project K alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Kamal Haasan. It will be released next year. Not just that, the M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actress will also be making her Tamil debut film alongside Suriya.

