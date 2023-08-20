WATCH: Disha Patani's Boyfriend Alexander Ilic Gets Actress' Face Tattooed On His Arm

Bollywood actress Disha Patani has been grabbing quite some eyeballs of late, courtesy, her closeness with her "gym partner" Aleksander Ilic. Turns out that he is not just her gym partner after all, as a few days ago, Disha was seen introducing him to her friends as "my boyfriend".

Looks like the two are in no mood to hide their relationship from the public eye as not a day goes by when they don't share a picture with each other on their social media handles.

And now, Aleksander, who seems to be smitten by Disha, has taken it a notch higher by getting the actress' face tattooed on his arm!

Disha Patani's boyfriend gets her face inked

Yes, you read that right! And this was confirmed by Disha herself, who shared a video on her social media handle, in which she can be heard squealing in delight as Aleksander flaunted the tattoo.

The video was recorded by Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff, who happens to be Disha's best friend.

In the video, Aleksander can be seen flexing his forearm where he got Disha's face inked and the actress can be seen hugging him with joy.

About Disha and Aleksander

Disha was earlier rumoured to be dating Tiger Shroff for six years, however, the two never confirmed or denied their relationship. They were seen enjoying lunch and dinner dates in the city almost every weekend, and during the lockdown, the actress was also seen spending quite some time at the 'Baaghi' actor's place.

However, reports went viral last year that the two had parted ways. A few days after that, Tiger confirmed on 'Koffee With Karan' that he was "single", and maintained that Disha and he were best friends.

Post their rumoured breakup too, Disha and Tiger have often been seen dropping cute comments under each other's social media posts.

It was earlier this year that rumours of Disha dating Aleksander started doing the rounds. The two indulged in subtle PDA on social media, until recently, when a video of the actress introducing him as her boyfriend went viral on the web.