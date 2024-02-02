 Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay Announces Entry Into Politics, Names His Party 'Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam'
Thalapathy Vijay who have been appointed as the party president took to his official X account, and penned a long note revealing the name of his political party - Tamilaga Vetri Kazham

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, February 02, 2024, 02:28 PM IST
Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay | X

Chennai: Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay, who is enjoying the success of his latest film Leo, officially announced his entry into politics on Friday (February 2). Taking to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, the actor penned a long note and also revealed the name of his political party - Tamilaga Vetri Kazham.

Take a look at Vijay's full post here:

A few days back, it was reported that he has been elected as the party president. Around 200 members of the party's general council attended a meeting ahead of the registration. The party's General Secretary and Treasurer have been appointed and a Central Executive Committee has also been constituted.

Vijay, who has a massive fan following, often makes headlines for extending help to those in need. In December 2023, he helped flood-stricken residents of Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts. Vijay reportedly distributed relief materials to families who have been severely impacted by the floods.

He has also reportedly been involved in charity, including free distribution of food, educational scholarships, libraries and legal assistance.

On January 25, it was reported that Vijay gifted himself a brand new car. Known for his love for luxury rides, Vijay has added another swanky four-wheeler in his massive car collection. According to several media reports, the actor purchased a BMW i7 xDrive 60 electric car. The price of the car in India ranges from Rs 2.13 crore to Rs 2.50 crore.

Meanwhile, on the film front, in 2023, Vijay was seen in two films - Leo and Varisu. He is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film which is tentatively titled Thalapathy 68. The film is being directed by Venkat Prabhu.

