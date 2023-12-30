Video: Thalapathy Vijay Distributes Relief Materials To Families Affected By Floods

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay was spotted at Tuticorin airport on Saturday (December 30). The Leo actor arrived in the city to extend a helping hand to the flood-stricken residents of Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts. Several pictures and videos of the actor have been shared by his fan clubs on social media platforms.

Vijay reportedly distributed relief materials to families who have been severely impacted by the floods. In the viral pictures, Vijay is seen interacting with locals. He is seen wearing blue shirt and black pants.

"Namma Thalapathy VIJAY has arrived at the venue to provide relief materials to the people affected by Floods at Tuticorin," the caption of a post shared by one of Vijay's fan pages on X read.

For those unversed, intense monsoon rains wreaked havoc in Tamil Nadu, causing destruction, particularly in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts. The aftermath of floods has upended the lives of numerous residents, leaving them without essential necessities such as shelter, food, and clean drinking water.

Thalapathy Vijay attacked

The actor was hit by a slipper at veteran actor-politician Vijayakanth's funeral. One of the videos shows Vijay getting mobbed by fans and supporters who also arrived to pay tribute to Vijayakanth. Vijay is seen making his way through a sea of excited cameramen and reporters, to reach the mortal remains of Vijayakanth.

Vijay also got emotional and teary-eyed as he spoke to Vijayakanth's family members. However, what caught everyone's attention was fans misbehaviour. Soon after Vijay paid his last respects and made his way towards his car, a slipper was thrown at him. His security quickly caught it and threw it back to where it came from.

Meanwhile, on the work front, in 2023, Vijay was seen in two films - Leo and Varisu. He is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film which is tentatively titled Thalapathy 68. The film is being directed by Venkat Prabhu.

Several media reports state that the actor will enter politics in 2024.