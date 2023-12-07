Rajinikanth's Poes Garden Residence In Chennai Affected By Cyclone Michaung, Fan Shares Chilling Footage

The recent impact of Cyclone Michaung and the resulting floods have affected everyone, including the home of Superstar Rajinikanth. A fan recorded a video showing the affluent streets around the actor's residence transformed into waterlogged areas, depicting the situation in the Poes Garden area.

Check out this video.

Fans have conveyed their dismay at the current situation, with one user remarking, "Thalaivarkae indha nilamaiya? (Even Thalaivar is facing such a dire state)."

Reports indicate that Rajinikanth is currently out of town, having left for Tirunelveli for the filming of his upcoming movie, Thalaivar 170, directed by TJ Gnanavel. Additionally, his family has also relocated from the Poes Garden residence to a different place.

In the aftermath of Cyclone Michuang causing widespread damage in Chennai and nearby districts, residents continue to face challenges with ocassional water and power outages in certain parts of the city and its suburbs. On Wednesday, numerous users on X posted videos depicting residential areas still water-logged, expressing concerns that many residents were trapped inside.

On Tuesday, Aamir Khan and Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal were rescued from Chennai's Karappakkam area. Vishal shared pictures of Aamir with volunteers and the images quickly went viral on social media, surprising many to find Aamir in the city.

Several other Tamil actors including Namitha, Vinodhini Vaidhyanathan, Aditi Balan, Shanthanu and Aathmika were also affected by the floods. Although the rain has ceased, water still lingers in many areas of the city despite government efforts. Union Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit Chennai on Friday to assess the situation.

On the professional front, Rajinikanth is engrossed in Thalaivar 170, a film that also features Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, and Rana Daggubati in pivotal roles. Following this project, Rajinikanth is set to collaborate with Lokesh Kanagaraj for an untitled film, scheduled to commence filming in April 2024.