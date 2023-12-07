Cyclone Michaung Effect: IAF Air-Drops Relief Aid In Flood Affected Chennai, DM Rajnath Singh Departs For Aerial Survey, SEE PICS

By: Aditi Thakur | December 07, 2023
Several locations in Chennai continued to reel under severe waterlogging conditions due to the significant rainfall following Cyclone Michaung's landfall.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh departs for Tamil Nadu to conduct an aerial survey of the affected areas and to discuss the concern with the State Government in the wake of Cyclone Michaung. DM Singh will meet with CM MK Stalin to examine the relief efforts of various state agencies.
The Indian Air Force air-dropped a total of 2,300 kg of relief aid in Chennai's flood-affected regions during their operations.
The IAF coordinated with the Tamil Nadu government, while several state agencies delivered relief supplies.
Many parts of Chennai city, including petrol stations and colleges, remained inundated after severe rains.
The Tamil Nadu government declared a holiday for all schools and colleges on Thursday in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu following severe floods caused by Cyclone Michaung in various areas.
Prime Minister Modi has expressed condolences to the families of those who have lost loved ones due to Cyclone Michaung.
Earlier, CM Stalin wrote to PM Modi, requesting an immediate interim relief fund and asked to send a central team to review the damage caused by Cyclone Michaung.
