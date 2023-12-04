Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 170 Co-Star Ritika Singh Injured During Shoot: 'I Lost Control And...'

Superstar Rajinikanth's 'Thalaivar 170' co-star Ritika Singh recently revealed that she got injured while shooting for her upcoming projects. She also shared that she is going to the hospital for treatment.

Taking to Instagram stories, Ritika shared a picture of herself, wherein we can see her hand with injuries and blood. She captioned the post as: "Looks like I got into a fight with a werewolf! FML"

In another video, she can be seen saying, "I am quite upset. They kept telling me, be careful, there's glass there. They warned me but, it's okay, it happens. You can't control momentum sometimes, right? I think I lost control and then this s*** happened."

"I am not feeling any pain right now, but I am sure this is going to hurt, because some of these are quite deep. I am going from the set to the hospital to get a shot. I hope this gets better and I can shoot tomorrow," she added.

Ritika Singh is a former mixed martial artist. The actress is known for playing a leading role in 'Irudhi Suttru' alongside actor R Madhavan.

She will also play a pivotal role in the upcoming Tamil film 'Thalaivar 170', which is directed by T. Gnanavel. The film also stars Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier and Dushara Vijayan.