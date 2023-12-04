Ajay Devgn Injured While Shooting Action Sequence For Singham Again |

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, suffered an injury on the sets of his upcoming film Singham Again. The actor was shooting an action sequence in Vile Parle which led to his eye getting injured. According to reports, while doing a choreographed combat scene, a blow mistakenly landed on Ajay’s face hurting his eye. He took a break while director Rohit Shetty shot other scenes. The actor resumed shooting soon after, not affecting his schedule and that of others.

Last month, Shetty unveiled the first look of Devgn from Singham Again. Taking to Instagram, he shared a post with the caption, "Sher aatank machaata hai, aur zakhmi sher tabaahi! Everyone's favourite cop, BAJIRAO SINGHAM IS BACK!... SINGHAM AGAIN..." In the poster, Ajay can be seen in a fiery avatar, roaring like a lion.

Singham Again features a stellar cast including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles. This movie marks the third installment of the highly successful franchise and is scheduled for release on Independence Day 2024, setting the stage for a major clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2.

The original Singham, released in 2011 with Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, was followed by the 2014 hit Singham Returns. Both films enjoyed considerable success at the box office.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay Devgn will be seen in Boney Kapoor's sports drama Maidaan. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, Maidaan is a tribute to the golden era of Indian football, focusing on the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, credited as the pioneer of Indian football. The film also features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

Ajay's upcoming projects include Neeraj Pandey's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha and an untitled supernatural thriller directed by Vikas Bahl.