'The Film Where I Proposed To You': Ajay Devgn Reflects On Proposing To Kajol During the Filming of Ishq

Ajay Devgn and Kajol, a cherished couple in Bollywood, saw their love story flourish on the sets of Hulchul. However, it was during the filming of Indra Kumar's 1997 movie Ishq that they realized their destinies were intertwined, confirming that they were meant to be together.

On November 28, the film completed 26 years since it release, which emerged as one of the millennial generation's cult favourite films. The dramedy also starred Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla, supported by Dalip Tahil, Johnny Lever, Deepak Shirke and Sadashiv Amrapurkar.

Kajol shared a nostalgic post on her Instagram accompanied by a picture featuring the four actors, who are seen lazing on the grassy fields in Switzerland. Her caption reads, "This picture was taken once we had finished stomping on the hills of Switzerland for the day.. You can’t see how zapped we were or how we were like “Why does the sun set so late damnit ? “ .. What fab actors we were na ;)"

Check her post below: