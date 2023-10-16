Paparazzo Falls In Front Of Kajol At Mumbai Airport, Actor's Kind Gesture Is Unmissable (WATCH)

Bollywood actress Kajol was spotted at Mumbai airport on Monday (October 16). The actress, who is celebrating 25 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, returned to Mumbai and made a stylish appearance in the city. Several pictures and videos of the actress have surfaced on social media platforms.

In one of the videos posted by a celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Kajol is seen helping a man who fell in front of her inside the airport premises.

Soon after he fell on the floor, Kajol came forward to help him get up. The actress also picked up the man's mobile phone from the ground and gave it to him.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the pap wrote, "Don’t worry , he’s just new to the business." His caption suggested that the man who fell was a photographer. Take a look the now-viral video here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol was last seen in Netflix anthology 'Lust Stories 2' and the Disney+ Hotstar series 'The Trial'.

In 'The Trial', she essays the role of Noyonika Sengupta, a tenacious housewife turned lawyer, navigating a web of complex relationships while seeking justice for her imprisoned husband.

Looking ahead, Kajol's fans can anticipate her next venture, 'Do Patti', in collaboration with Kriti Sanon. This eagerly awaited film, produced by Kathha Pictures and co-produced by Kriti Sanon herself, is expected to stream on Netflix. It is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi.