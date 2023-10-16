Kajol's Engagement Lehenga In Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Was Inspired By 'Persian Carpet', Reveals Manish Malhotra

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai completed 25 years on Monday (October 16). Directed by Karan Johar, the romantic drama hit the silver screens in 1998 and achieved significant success in Indian cinema.

As the film clocked 25 years, celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra shared interesting stories from the shoot days. He also revealed that Kajol's engagement lehenga in the film was inspired by a 'Persian carpet'.

Manish shared three posters of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai on his official Instagram and penned a long note. A part of his caption read, "On our next trip to London we saw a Persian carpet on display of a window on Bond Street and that give me the inspiration for Kajol's engagement lehanga."

He added, "Kajol and Karan came home to discuss the wedding look I had kept the peach velvet ready I started telling them the wedding saree concept with a veil in all my excitement at that time it felt very new and stood up and started draping the fabric with both of the staring at me and one point we all burst it into a laughter (sic)."

Further sharing his experience on designing outfits for the lead actors of the film.

Manish wrote, "Last schedule Karan was busy with the edit so I left before him for Scotland to shop there once he came he saw the costumes and loved them I was keen to keep Rani Indian and he agreed .. karan and me understand each other and what works on screen in his films .. Scotland title song karan asked me for a mangalsutra and ran back to the costume room wondering where would I find one .. Rani’s mother was passing by I requested her to give me her mangalsutra and ran back to Karan said here it is and strangely it was matching Rani’s saree .. night over dinner we all laughed on it but quick thinking is what costumes and films are all about .. Emotion and love is what kuch kuch hota hai gets and memories of Yash uncle the best producer ever (sic)."

Apart from the lead cast, the movie also starred Salman Khan, Archana Puran Singh, Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal and Johny Lever.

From cementing the trend of gifting friendship bands on Friendship Day to Shah Rukh's 'cool' pendant and Anjali's hairstyle, the film set the pace for several new trends back then.