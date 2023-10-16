25 Years Of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji Surprise Fans At Special Screening In Mumbai (WATCH) |

Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji along with director Karan Johar on Sunday night surprised the fans as they visited a theatre during the screening of their 1998 romantic drama film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' in Mumbai. The makers of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' re-released the film to celebrate 25 years of SRK-Kajol-Rani starter. Several pictures and videos from their visit went viral on social media in which the trio could be seen interacting with the audience.

In the videos, SRK could be seen wearing a leather jacket and jeans. Rani opted for a beautiful light-pink saree. Karan on the other hand wore an all-black outfit.

Taking to Instagram, Dharma Productions shared a picture which they captioned, "Bohot kuch hota hai seeing them all in one frame! Missing our Anjali the most today! The celebration of pyaar & dosti just got BIGGER & GRANDER for #25YearsOfKuchKuchHotaHai."

As the trio visited the theatre, fans started screaming their names out of excitement.

During the interaction, SRK also lauded KJo for making a film like 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' at the age of 24.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) SRK's fan club shared a video in which the 'Chak De India' actor could be heard saying, "I just want to say something which is very important to me that you know when I joined the film industry I made some friends who are now family, Mr. Yash Chopra, Mr. Yash Johar, Karan's late dad and he was my friend actually more than Karan. He was my friend and my friend's son is Karan who was 24 years old when he made Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. He has taken this company to great heights, very proud of him as a friend's son."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, the other lead cast of the film Kajol and Salman Khan were missing from the event.

Talking about 'KKHH', released on October 16, 1998, the film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukherjee in the lead roles. The movie bagged several awards and received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike.

Apart from the lead cast, the flick also starred Salman Khan, Archana Puran Singh, Anupam Kher, and Johny Lever.

The movie proved to be a trendsetter of the '90s. From cementing the trend of gifting friendship bands on Friendship Day to SRK's 'cool' pendant and Anjali's bob-cut, the film set the pace for many new trends.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)